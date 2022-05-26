Louis-Ryan Menezes' mother talks at Rayon Pennycook vigil
The mother of a teenager who was stabbed has spoken out about the ongoing "physical" impact of his death.
Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, was killed in Northampton on 25 May 2018.
His mother, Cherri Curran, attended a vigil in Corby on Wednesday to remember another victim of knife crime, Rayon Pennycook, who died in the town on 25 May 2021.
"I don't feel that we can escape knife crime right now," Ms Curran said.
"That's why I feel that education needs to begin at home, to talk to our children about it.
"Find out where they are, what they are doing, who they are involved with, maybe they are being bullied, check in, [and] double check."
The vigil, which took place next to the touring Knife Angel statue, remembered victims of knife crime.
One of the organisers, Damian Carr from Hope Church in Corby, said he was "really pleased to see the turnout".
"There were so many of Rayon's friends and family members but there was also representation from right across the community, all the people here just showing lots of love to the family," he said.
Rayon Pennycook died from a single stab wound following an altercation.
In January, the teenager who stabbed him to death was jailed for a minimum term of 15 years.
Stefan Draca, 18, was found guilty of murder and of possessing a knife at Northampton Crown Court in December.
Louis-Ryan Menezes was attacked by Amari Smith, also 17 at the time, in Northampton in May 2018.
Smith was jailed for nine years and four months for manslaughter, later reduced to eight years.
"We miss him, it's physical, we can feel his loss, life will never be the same," Ms Curran said.
The 27ft-tall (8m) Knife Angel sculpture was created from more than 100,000 confiscated blades to raise awareness of the impact of violent crime.
It stood outside All Saints Church in Northampton until 14 May before moving on to Corby and will also be installed in Wellingborough.
