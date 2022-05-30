Corby taxis threaten strike action over maximum fare plans
- Published
A town's taxi drivers say they might take strike action over plans to increase the fares they can charge.
North Northamptonshire Council wants to "harmonise" prices so all areas in the district can charge similar amounts.
But cab drivers in Corby said the figures were higher than the ones they had proposed, which could lead to an "erosion of trust", and they were prepared to take industrial action.
The council is expected to take a decision on prices on 16 June.
Local authorities set maximum fares that taxis can charge, and the new unitary council wants to implement a new figure, now that it has replaced the old district councils of Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough.
'Erosion of trust'
The Corby Hackney Owners Association had proposed an increase in the two-mile (3.2km) maximum fare to £5.60, but the council said it should be £6.10.
"It will affect our credibility with people thinking we're going to rob them constantly," said Neil Rielly, from the association.
"It's the erosion of trust with the general public; they want to know they can trust a black cab; they want to know that the price is going to be consistent."
Conservative council leader Jason Smithers said: "These costs are not set in stone. They are a recommendation that they are a maximum that can be charged.
"So any of the Hackney carriage holders in Corby do not have to charge that full amount... if they feel that's an unfair charge."
He said he would be happy to meet with the drivers to discuss their concerns.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk