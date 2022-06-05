Rushden crash: Man and woman die and two men hurt
A man and a woman died when a car they were in crashed at a roundabout "for reasons unknown", police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on John Clark Way roundabout in Rushden at about 21:10 BST on Friday.
A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s died at the scene. Another man his 20s had serious injuries.
A third man, in his teens, received minor injuries and was released from hospital after treatment, police said.
The grey BMW came off the road at the roundabout with Tyne Way and Spire Road.
Officers said they would like to hear from anyone who might have seen the car close to the time of the crash or who might have dash-cam footage.
