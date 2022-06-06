Northamptonshire's mosques form new group to work together
The majority of mosques in Northamptonshire have formed an umbrella organisation so they can work more closely together.
Some 11 of the 13 Islamic places of worship are now part of the Northamptonshire Council of Mosques.
The group began working together during the pandemic and decided to form an official organisation.
Abdul Razak, the council's secretary, said: "We realised what united us was more than what divided us."
The group will support and assist the mosques and other Islamic groups in Northamptonshire.
Mr Razak said there were more than 10,000 Muslims in the county and the organisation would "maintain a dialogue with other faith groups, local authorities and local police".
He added the group was "working on" bringing in the remaining two mosques.
The council covers mosques and groups in Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Daventry.
