Rushden crash: Police appeal to trace potential witnesses
Potential witnesses of a car crash that killed two people have been asked to come forward.
A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s died after the grey BMW they were travelling in left the road on John Clark Way roundabout in Rushden at about 21:10 BST on Friday.
Northamptonshire Police said before the crash a pedestrian and a person on a bicycle "interacted with" the car.
Officers said the two people "may have information which could prove vital".
The force said the car "left the road for reasons not known at the roundabout junction with John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road".
The "potential witnesses" interacted with the occupants of the car near to Windsor Road, police said.
