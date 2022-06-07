Wellingborough murder trial: Dylan Holliday told 999 'I'm dying'
- Published
A teenager told an ambulance operator "I'm dying" after being stabbed, a murder trial jury has been told.
Dylan Holliday, 16, died after being stabbed on a cycle path in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire on 5 August.
Prosecutors claim Dylan told a 999 call handler "there had been two attackers and that a Rambo knife had been used".
Two 17-year-old boys deny murder and the attempted murder of another teenager.
Opening the trial at Coventry Crown Court, prosecutor Peter Joyce QC told jurors that one of the defendants had used the knife on the other two teenagers.
"Immediately before Dylan was stabbed the two defendants had approached the victims and had demanded they gave them their property, clearly under threat of violence," he said.
Thirteen wounds
Mr Joyce said Dylan later "called for an ambulance to go to Shelley Road, Wellingborough, saying that he had been stabbed".
"Dylan Holliday said to the operator 'I'm dying'," the prosecutor said.
"He said that there had been two attackers and that a Rambo knife had been used.
"He also said that his mate had been stabbed as well."
Dylan was pronounced dead at hospital and a post-mortem examination found 13 stab wounds, the court heard.
The trial continues.
