Northamptonshire Police prioritises tackling violence against females
- Published
A police force has started an initiative to tackle violence against women and girls "a strategic priority" following the murder of Sarah Everard.
Northamptonshire Police said her murder in 2021 by a serving Met Police officer became the catalyst for change "which it very much welcomed".
It found a disproportionate number of violent crimes affect females.
These included domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault, so-called honour-based violence and harassment offences.
Its new strategy complemented the national measures to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG), the force said.
The initiative's three key objectives were to pursue perpetrators, increase trust and confidence in policing, and help create safe spaces.
In its document outlining the strategy, Assistant Chief Constable Simon Blatchly said: "We want all women and girls who live, work, socialise or study in Northamptonshire to not only be safe but feel safe, whether that is in public spaces, at home or online."
In addition to violence and abuse, women and girls were also more likely to be affected by inappropriate contact, catcalling, misogyny, explicit messaging, and unwanted touching.
Northamptonshire Police said although these behaviours may not all meet a criminal threshold, they could be precursors for further offending, and add to women feeling unsafe.
Det Ch Insp Nickie Deeks, lead for VAWG, added the force wanted to "secure as many convictions as possible".
'Misogyny not tolerated'
She said police would work closely with criminal justice services to increase the number of rape and serious sexual assault cases coming to court, as well as more domestic abuse offenders being brought to justice.
The force revealed that "on average more than 11 men each week in this county are successfully convicted for VAWG offences".
"In the last 12 months alone, we have seen 615 perpetrators brought to justice and more will follow," it said.
As part of its strategy and following the murder of Sarah Everard, who was abducted in London, the force said it "will root out any bad apples within its workforce".
"Predatory and misogynistic behaviour will not be tolerated. The working environment must be respectful and inclusive of all sexes," it said.
