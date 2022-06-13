Rothwell Rowell Fair starts with Proclamation Monday
Playful scuffles broke out, a man addressed a town on horseback and the pubs opened at 06:00 BST to celebrate a traditional fair that is thought to have been taking place since 1204.
The Rowell Fair is back in Rothwell, Northamptonshire after a two-year gap.
It starts on Proclamation Monday when the bailiff to the lord of the manor reads the ancient charter on horseback.
Many take part in the play-fights, in an attempt to "disarm" those taking the roles of halberdiers - or guards.
The fair celebrates the royal charter which was granted to the town by King John in 1204, giving Rothwell the right to hold a market.
It officially begins on the first Monday after Trinity Sunday and the first proclamation is at the Holy Trinity Church.
At 06:00 the bailiff arrives with a guard of halberdiers, and reads the proclamation, which dates back to the 15th Century and the reign of James I. This is then is followed by the National Anthem.
Pubs in the town open at 06:00 serving, among other things, the traditional Rowell Fair beverage of rum and milk, which is offered to the bailiff.
He makes several stops around the town to read the charter and is offered a drink at each stop.
Bailiff Frank York said: "Don't read too much into the drinking, as I'm actually tee-total.
"It won't be rum in with my milk - but the others enjoy it.
"If I had to drink rum and milk nine times - which is how many times I read the charter - I don't think I'd still be on the horse at the end."
The organisers said many had called the fair "a pub crawl with a difference".
The playful scuffles that ensue along the route are enjoyed with gusto by the crowd, as they attempt to disarm the bailiff's guards - but when the whistle blows, order is restored and the pomp and ceremony continue.
The fair takes over the town centre for five days with rides, street entertainment, live bands, food and a range of stands and exhibitors.
After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Mr York said "the vast majority of people" just wanted to go out and celebrate the fair once more.
