Cyclist dies in Rothwell after being hit by car at junction
A cyclist in his 70s has died after being hit by a car in Northamptonshire.
The man was cycling on Glendon Road in Rothwell at 12:10 BST on Tuesday when he was struck by a white Renault Clio at the junction with Rushton Road, Northamptonshire Police said.
He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries and later died.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact officers.
