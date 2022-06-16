Bee swarm stops Northamptonshire Police Facebook event
A swarm of bees put police officers in a buzz when thousands of them got into a conference room.
Northamptonshire Police was about to host a Facebook live event about response policing, but instead found itself responding to the uninvited guests.
Photos showed the bees had taken over a room at the force's headquarters at Wootton Hall in Northampton.
A police spokeswoman said a beekeeper had been called to safely remove them.
Writing on social media, police said when they arrived for the live session earlier and saw the swarm, they "couldn't bee-lieve it".
An update on #BeesInTheBoardroom 🚨🐝— Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) June 16, 2022
A local beekeeper has been along and has set plans (and a magic box) in motion to move the bees safely. @NorthantsChief however has been making enquiries as to whether we could find small enough uniforms & put them to work…#StingOperation pic.twitter.com/FbDvXG3XIO
Using the hashtags #beesintheboardroom and #stingoperation, they said: "A local beekeeper has been along and has set plans (and a magic box) in motion to move the bees safely."
They joked that the chief constable "has been making enquiries as to whether we could find small enough uniforms and put them to work".
The force's social media has been buzzing, with dozens posting puns about the bees.
One suggested they send in a "swat team", while another said police should issue the interlopers with a dispersal order.
One person joked: "No luck catching them bees then," in reference to the comedy film Hot Fuzz, starring Simon Pegg, in which officers are thwarted by a swan.
Police replied to that comment with: "We'd have more luck with swans..."
Northamptonshire Police said the planned live question and answer session would be rescheduled once the bees had been safely removed.