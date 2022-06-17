North Northamptonshire Council bans barbecues due to wildfire risk
- Published
A council has banned all barbecues for one day in its parks and woodlands due to the risk of wildfires.
North Northamptonshire Council said the fire risk was "exceptional" with temperatures expected to reach 31C (87.8F) in the area on Friday.
"This means that wildfires, should they start, could spread extremely quickly," the council said.
"To protect our visitors and green spaces, we are issuing a ban on all barbecues in our parks and woodlands."
The ban will be in place just for the one day, it said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.