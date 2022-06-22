Northampton market: 10,000 sign petition against its move
A 10,000-strong petition against moving an historic market is ready to be given to council leaders.
Eamonn Fitzpatrick, who started the petition, does not want the temporary two-year move of the market from Northampton's Market Square to happen.
West Northamptonshire Council wants to move it to Commercial Street car park while the square is revamped.
Mr Fitzpatrick said moving the market there would be "death row" for the traders.
The council said the market, which dates back to 1235, would be regenerated to include a new water feature, public seating and lighting scheme.
The project also plans to resurface the square and redesign market stalls.
West Northamptonshire Council said the market needed to be moved for the redevelopment to take place.
The temporary move to Commercial Street car park would keep the whole market together, it said.
Mr Fitzpatrick has eight stalls at the market and sells fruit and vegetables.
"It's a lovely little business," he said, but there would be "nothing to come back to" if the market was moved.
He said he wanted the market to go to Abington Street temporarily instead.
"I don't want to see it taken away from me. It's been my life," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
He has called on the council to "think again" and intends to send the petition to the council leader.
A council spokesperson said: "The council has continued to work with traders in understanding their needs and how we can work together in ensuring this necessary temporary move to Commercial Street is as successful as possible.
"This includes regular communications in regard to timings and we will ensure that market traders and the wider public are kept fully informed via direct contact with the traders, announcements on our website and social media channels, and liaison with the local media."
