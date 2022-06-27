Northampton Pride: Hundreds take part in town centre event

East Midlands Ambulance Service at Northampton PrideEast Midlands Ambulance Service
Hundreds of people took part in Northampton Pride on Sunday, including crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service

The event on Sunday, which celebrated LBGTQ+ communities in the town, included a parade through the town and entertainment in the Market Square.

Northampton Business Improvement District (BID) tweeted: "Such an amazing day in our town centre with feel-good fun and positivity."

"Well done to everyone who took part in and made it such a fabulous occasion," it added.

Northamptonshire Fire and Resuce Service
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service crews, fire staff, emergency service cadets all attended
Northampton Pride included a parade through the town and entertainment in the Market Square
Northampton BID said it was "loving the pride glow-up for this zebra crossing in The Drapery"

