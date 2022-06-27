Northampton Pride: Hundreds take part in town centre event
Hundreds of people have taken part in Northampton Pride.
The event on Sunday, which celebrated LBGTQ+ communities in the town, included a parade through the town and entertainment in the Market Square.
Northampton Business Improvement District (BID) tweeted: "Such an amazing day in our town centre with feel-good fun and positivity."
"Well done to everyone who took part in and made it such a fabulous occasion," it added.
