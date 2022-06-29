Stanwick Lakes arson: Work begins replacing play equipment
Work has begun to replace popular play equipment at a nature reserve after it was burnt down in an arson attack.
The adventure playground at Stanwick Lakes, near Irthlingborough in Northamptonshire, had to be removed after a fire on 10 April 2021.
More than £300,000 is being spent on the new equipment, which includes a replacement wooden tower.
Kate Chadwick, executive director of Stanwick Lakes, said: "The fact it is going in is a massive relief to us."
The 750-acre nature reserve and park is managed by environmental charity Rockingham Forest Trust.
Ms Chadwick said the project had been delayed because of "Brexit, the pandemic, [and] problems with the supply chain".
"We've missed it a lot; I think it [the loss] had affected visitors numbers although we did put in a beach last year, which was fundraised for by people who were so upset to see the devastation of the site," she said.
It was hoped the playground would be ready for the start of the school summer holidays in late July.
"It's really timely it's coming back," Ms Chadwick added.
No-one has ever been charged in connection with the fire.
