Fire crews tackle blaze at Northampton Network Rail depot
About 40 firefighters have put out a large fire at a Network Rail premises.
Northamptonshire police and fire services were called to the single storey commercial building in Cotton End, Far Cotton, Northampton, at about 18:20 BST on Tuesday.
Emergency services said there was no-one in the premises and there were no casualties. All road closures have been lifted.
The fire service said an investigation into the cause would take place.
Police asked the public to keep windows and doors shut on Tuesday and gas and electricity providers isolated power supplies.
The fire service said the blaze had been brought under control shortly after 20:30 and crews remained throughout the night to dampen down.
Crews remained at the scene on Wednesday to continue to monitor the building and dampen down any hotspots.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and roads were closed, including St Leonards Road, London Road, West Cotton Close and Pomfret Arms Close.
Just after 22:30, the fire service confirmed that all road closures in and around the Cotton End area of Far Cotton had been lifted.
