British Grand Prix: 'Credible intelligence' of Silverstone F1 protests
- Published
There is "credible intelligence" protestors are planning to disrupt the British Grand Prix, police said.
About 400,000 Formula 1 fans are set to head to at Silverstone Circuit over the race weekend.
Northamptonshire Police have issued a warning to deter potential protestors.
Ch Insp Tom Thompson said: "We have received credible intelligence that a group of protestors are planning to disrupt the event and possibly invade the track on race day."
He said officers believed any protest would be connected to environmental issues.
Northamptonshire Police said extra resources would be in place throughout the race weekend should protestors try to disrupt the event.
Ch Insp Thompson made a direct appeal on Facebook to any protestors to "not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers and members of the public, at risk".
"If you go ahead with this reckless plan you are jeopardising lives," he said.
Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, said: "We work closely with Northamptonshire Police and the emergency service agencies to put plans and procedures in place to ensure we are fully prepared to handle such situations."
He urged fans at Silverstone "to act as our eyes and ears and report anything suspicious to a steward".
