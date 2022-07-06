Film studio planned for former RAF Sculthorpe site
A new film studio could be opened on a former Cold War airbase which once housed nuclear weapons.
Developers want to convert a former sports hall on the RAF Sculthorpe site, near Fakenham, in Norfolk into a facility for the film industry.
A studio with costume and hair and makeup rooms is proposed for the Tattersett Business Park, which covers part of the former military base.
Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.
RAF Sculthorpe was built as a satellite airfield of RAF West Raynham a few miles to the south and was first home to the 342 Lorraine Squadron of the Free French Air Force.
During the Cold War, the site was home to up to 10,000 American servicemen from the United States Air Force, which flew nuclear bombers from its runways.
It is now known as the Sculthorpe Training Area, with former technical and administrative buildings sold to form the business park.
'Outstripped supply'
In its planning statement, the applicant, Anglia Film Studios Limited, said it believes a studio could capitalise on the growing number of productions being filmed in the UK and will help the sector grow locally, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It said the plans, which also include offices and onsite storage and parking areas, would see few changes made to the structure of the building, other than removing asbestos and replacing windows and doors where necessary.
"It is an established fact that the quality of UK production crews is revered throughout the world, however, since there is a shortage of highly skilled production personnel, because of the huge number of productions migrating to the UK, demand has outstripped supply," it said.
"Norfolk has provided incredible cinematic locations with very high production values for many filmmakers."
It cited film and TV productions including Danny Boyle's, Yesterday, Marvel's Avengers Age of Ultron and the Alan Partridge film, Alpha Papa.
The plans come a few days after the announcement that Raynham Hangar Studios, near Fakenham, which recently brought Hollywood's John Travolta to Norfolk, was closing with the owner saying it was for financial reasons.
A decision on the proposal is due to be made next month.
