Bones found in Northampton garden date from seventh century

Human bones discovered by a builder in the garden of a bungalow date from the 7th Century, police said.

Northamptonshire Police said the remains were found at an address in Beechwood Drive, Northampton, on 20 April.

Builder Matthew Walsh alerted police after finding what he identified as a leg bone and part of a skull.

A spokeswoman for the force said due to the age of the bones, a coroner's inquest was not required.

She added the policing investigation had now been completed.

