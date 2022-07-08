Northamptonshire fire crews tackle 'very challenging' field blaze
- Published
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a field that was "very challenging" to get under control due to changing wind directions, a fire service said.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in a field near to Rushton on Thursday afternoon.
The service said crews from Desborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Thrapston and Burton Latimer were sent to the scene.
It said the crews worked "extremely hard in hot conditions".
The fire was thought to have been started accidentally by machinery, the service added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.