Queen's Baton Relay completes journey through East of England

Baton bearer Rebecca Johnson holds the Queen's Baton at a visit to Corby International Pool

The Queen's Baton Relay continued its journey through the country ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The baton arrived in Northampton on Sunday morning after travelling through the East of England for two days.

It was carried through the town and on to Corby and Rutland and into the East Midlands.

The relay, which has already completed an international route, is travelling the length and breadth of England, stopping in 180 locations.

The baton received a musical welcome in Northampton on Sunday
The relay team join bearer Jonathan Holmes as he carries the Queen's Baton into the town
Mr Holmes and fellow baton bearer Chloe Birch, with Dennis Meredith, mayor of Northampton
Baton bearer Joshua Lay holds the Queen's Baton during its stop in Northampton on Sunday

On Saturday, the baton was carried through the East of England from King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth and Bury St Edmunds, finishing in Hinxton and Cambridge.

It was taken on a traditional punt sailing through the university city by baton bearer Yi Kang Choo.

Yi Kang Choo takes part in the Queen's Baton Relay as it visits Cambridge
Bearers Maria Antonieta Nestor and Sarah Kemp take part in the Queen's Baton Relay

The baton ends its 29-day journey through England at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the Games's opening ceremony.

This is the final stage of a tour of the 72 nations of the Commonwealth.

