Northampton heathland fire caused by disposable barbecue
Discarded disposable barbecues have caused one of two heathland fires in the Northampton area.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called on Sunday afternoon to the barbeque fire at Duston Mill.
Almost three square miles (7.5 sq km) of grassland had to be extinguished by crews using sprayers and beaters.
On Monday, firefighters tackled a large fire in heathland behind Lodge Farm Industrial Estate on the north-western edge of town.
Residents were asked to close doors and windows to avoid smoke blowing into their homes.
A drone was used to conduct a thermal scan with fire officers damping down the remaining area.
The fire service has re-issued a warning about the dangers of using disposable barbecues in the current extreme heat.
It said people should only place "disposable BBQs on bricks or hard surfaces - don't place directly on grass".
"Don't leave unattended and make sure they are thoroughly cold before disposing of properly," it said.
The fire service also urged people to douse ash and coals with water before binning.
Last month, North Northamptonshire Council banned barbecues for one day due to wildfire risks as temperatures reached 31C (88F).
