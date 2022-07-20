Man falling from moving car in Northampton sparks police inquiry
- Published
A man was rushed to hospital after he fell from a moving car on a three-lane section of a major A-road.
The front seat passenger, in his 20s, exited a blue Vauxhall Grandland on the westbound side of the A45 in Northampton on Tuesday afternoon.
Northamptonshire Police said the man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
The incident happened between Riverside and Barnes Meadow at about 15.50 BST.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.