Police find drugs and 170 cannabis plants in Northampton house
- Published
Drugs with a street value of £170,000 and more than 170 cannabis plants have been discovered in a house in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police forced their way into the home after concerns were raised about flies seen inside and a strange smell from the property.
The plants were seized and the factory dismantled, the force said.
Insp Andy Blaize said: "Tackling and preventing drug harm in Northampton is a matter of priority for the force."
Officers discovered 176 cannabis plants in various stages of growth spread across five rooms at the house on Euston Road, on the outskirts of the town centre.
Insp Blaize said: "People may think that the production of cannabis is a victimless crime, but what they don't realise is those at the top of the chain exploit vulnerable people and put them to work in these factories, using them to make money with no thought for their welfare."
He encouraged people to "keep reporting suspicious activity" in their communities to police.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk