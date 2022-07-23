Northamptonshire crews tackle Wollaston roofing company blaze
- Published
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a roofing merchants in Northamptonshire.
The fire was reported just after 21:15BST on Friday at Steadfast Roofing in Doddington Road, Wollaston.
Crews from Wellingborough, Earls Barton, Rushden, Burton Latimer and The Mounts attended as well as specialist units from Corby and Towcester.
People living nearby were urged to shut their doors and windows.
