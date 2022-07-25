A6 near Burton Latimer closed after fire on farmland
- Published
The A6 was shut for several hours after a fire on nearby farmland.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved cut crops near Burton Latimer.
Crews from Burton Latimer, Wellingborough, Earls Barton and Rushden were called to the scene at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
The A6 was closed in both directions between Cranford Road and Maynard Road as crews tackled the fire. The road was fully reopened at about 22:55.
