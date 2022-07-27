Northampton's temporary market move delayed until after Christmas
- Published
Plans to move traders out of a market site to make way for an £8.5m revamp has been delayed until after Christmas.
Northampton's market will move from Market Square to a car park on the edge of the town centre for two years.
The move was meant to start next month despite protests by traders and a 10,000-strong petition against it.
But Daniel Lister from West Northamptonshire Council said the delay would "give everyone some stability at one of their busiest times of year".
The Conservative-run authority, as part of a group called Northampton Forward, put in a bid for £12.2m from the government's Future High Streets Fund and won an £8.4m grant.
Plans for the market, which dates back to 1235, include a new water feature, public seating, lighting scheme and a reduction in permanent market stalls, with temporary ones taking their place.
The council will use its Commercial Street car park, on the corner of Horseshoe Street and St Peter's Way, opposite the Carlsberg factory, as a temporary location during the regeneration work.
A move to the car park was the only option keep the whole market together, the council said.
Mr Lister, the cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration, and growth, said: "We've listened to what a range of traders, both from the market and surrounding businesses, have told us and we've decided that work should start after Christmas."
He added the Market Square revamp, alongside work to other areas meant "Northampton town centre is set for a renaissance".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk