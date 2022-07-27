Northamptonshire health officials urge a return to mask wearing
Public health officials in an area with rising rates of Covid-19 have urged residents to "return to mask wearing" in public indoor spaces.
Councils in Northamptonshire warned increased mixing during the summer holidays could increase case numbers.
The directors of public health in the county said they were concerned about rates in over-60s and pressure on health services.
In a joint statement they said "sensible precautions" were now needed.
The number of people hospitalised with Covid in Northamptonshire rose from 149 to 187 in the week up to 21 July.
Sally Burns and John Ashton, interim directors of public health for West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire respectively, said outbreaks of Covid-19 were "increasing".
The joint statement said residents needed "to be extra careful around others, particularly those who are vulnerable".
"We have a duty to advise Northamptonshire residents of these measures, including a strong recommendation as directors of public health to return to mask wearing for those who have stopped doing so," the statement said.
The health officials said NHS hospitals, GP practices, dentists and other health settings have all brought back mask wearing and also advise care home visitors to wear face coverings.
The statement said this was to stem staff absences from Covid as well as limit the spread of the virus.
"Although not likely to be popular we believe that this is sensible and proportionate behaviour to strongly recommend and hope that Northamptonshire residents can understand and support this stance," the statement said.
