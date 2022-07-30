Chichele College in Higham Ferrers celebrates 600th anniversary
An ancient monastery built by an Archbishop of Canterbury is celebrating its 600th anniversary.
Chichele College was founded by Henry Chichele in his birthplace of Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, in 1422.
English Heritage said it was a rare surviving example of a chantry college, despite being partly destroyed during Henry VIII's reign.
Carol Fitzgerald, from the college, said monks "lived in the building, which we are so lucky to still have".
Chichele was born in Higham Ferrers in about 1362 and was Archbishop of Canterbury between 1414 and 1443.
As well as Chichele College, he was also the founder of All Souls College, Oxford, in 1438.
Chichele College was founded in 1422 and the building was partly complete when the foundation ceremony took place in 1425.
English Heritage said it was provided with a master, seven chaplains, four clerks and six choristers when it was built.
Ms Fitzgerald said the building was "a place of learning" for monks, known as secular canons.
"They would have prayed for Henry Chichele, they would have lived here, they would have been educated, they would have been self-sufficient," she said.
Ms Fitzgerald said although the building remained and was listed as a scheduled monument by Historic England, "most of the college was torn down" after it was surrendered to Henry VIII in 1542.
The college is holding a day of celebration later for the 600th anniversary and in September will have an exhibition about Chichele and his legacy, which will tour north Northamptonshire.
