New University of Northampton vice-chancellor takes up role
A new university vice-chancellor has begun the role after her predecessor, behind a £330m campus, stepped down.
Prof Anne-Marie Kilday takes up the position at the University of Northampton from Prof Nick Petford, who has been there since 2010.
She was previously pro vice-chancellor for student experience and university community at Oxford Brookes University.
"Northampton is a fantastic global university in the heart of the UK," she said.
Prof Petford, who stepped down from the post on Friday, had "spearheaded" the move to its new Waterside Campus in 2018, the university previously said.
The new campus took four years to build, replaced two former campuses and features four academic buildings, floodlit sports facilities and an energy centre, providing low carbon heat.
Prof Kilday, a professor of criminal history, said: "I look forward to working in collaboration with the community of Northampton to fully recognise our potential and achieve our local, national and global shared ambitions."
The university said she would focus on "equality, diversity and inclusion" and "using higher education as a catalyst for positive social impact".
