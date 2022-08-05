Northamptonshire Police to carry overdose life-saver drug Naloxone
- Published
Medication that can save the life of someone following a drugs overdose is to be carried by a police force's front line officers
The nasal spray Naloxone counters the effects of overdoses from drugs like heroin.
Northamptonshire Police said the number of drug-related deaths from synthetic opioids in the county was increasing.
Det Ch Insp Steve Watkins said the force was "encountering more drug overdose victims".
Officers in Northampton and Kettering, where the problem is worst, will be equipped with the spray, police said.
The spray has been trialled by a small number of forces including West Midlands and Police Scotland.
It counteracts the effects of the overdose and prevents a person from dying, pending emergency medical support from paramedics.
Det Ch Insp Watkins said there was a "proliferation in the use of highly dangerous synthetic drugs".
He added the spray was "a vital lifeline to users who have overdosed on heroin or heroin cut with synthetic drugs".
The force would equip officers with the spray on a voluntary basis and assess whether the use will be continued after a trial period.
