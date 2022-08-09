Firefighters tackle large grassland blaze in Northampton
Firefighters have tackled a large grassland blaze that could have been started deliberately, a fire service has said.
About 1,000 sq m (10,800 sq ft) of grassland caught fire near the Grand Union Canal and Ring Way, in Briar Hill, Northampton, at about 14:30 BST.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said a number of young people had been seen in the area.
The fire has since been brought under control.
"We would urge everyone to be careful and cautious in the current hot and dry weather, as the current conditions are ones in which a fire can easily spread," the service added.
