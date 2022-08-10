North Northamptonshire Council agrees to 'harmonise' taxi fares
- Published
A council has agreed to "harmonise" taxi fares, which will see prices go up, despite concerns from drivers.
North Northamptonshire Council's licensing committee on Tuesday decided to standardise fares across the area.
The new unitary council said it was to bring fees across Corby, Kettering, East Northamptonshire and Wellingborough in line with each other.
Taxi drivers in some areas said the changes would increase prices by "too much".
In Corby and Wellingborough, the changes would mean a two-mile (3.2km) journey would increase from £4.90 to £6.80.
While in Kettering the current fare for a two-mile journey is £6, and would increase to £6.80.
Neil Reilly, from Corby Hackney Owners Association, said: "We're not objecting to the fare rise, we've all put in for an increase, what we're objecting to is the massive increase that they are imposing.
"We are all facing a cost of living crisis and to inflict these prices will not only have a drastic impact on our businesses but also on the lives of those who still have no option but to pay them."
He said taxi drivers were going to look into any potential legal challenge they could take against the decision.
The decision has yet to be ratified by the council's executive.
