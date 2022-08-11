Northamptonshire M1 death: New appeal to identify man killed crossing carriageway
- Published
A new appeal has been made for help to identify a man killed as he tried to cross a motorway in 2019.
Northamptonshire Police said he was hit by several vehicles on the northbound side of the M1 at junction 18, near Crick, on 29 November.
Detectives shared fingerprint and DNA details internationally but have been unable to find anyone who knows him.
The man is thought to have been in his 20s and is suspected of having entered the country illegally.
Police think he may have disembarked from a lorry and successfully crossed the southbound carriageway of the M1 before then being struck trying to cross the northbound side.
He died at the scene of the crash. An inquest held last week recorded a verdict of accidental death.
