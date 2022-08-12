Northampton teacher denies murder of man buried in garden
- Published
A primary school teacher has denied murdering a man whose body was found buried in her back garden.
Fiona Beal, 48, of Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, is charged with murdering Nicholas Billingham, 42, between 30 October and 10 November.
Mr Billingham's body was found buried in the garden on 19 March and he was identified by dental records.
Appearing at the town's crown court, Ms Beal, who taught at Eastfield Academy, pleaded not guilty.
She was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 6 September.
A provisional cause of death for Mr Billingham was given as a stab wound to the neck.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.