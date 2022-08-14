Stanwick Lakes: Play area reopens after arson attack
An adventure play area at a popular nature reserve has been rebuilt after it was burned down in an arson attack.
The majority of the all-wood play park equipment was destroyed at Stanwick Lakes near Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire, last year.
More than £300,000 has been spent on the new wooden structure, which includes an assault course, large slide and a rope bridge.
Executive director Kate Chadwick said she was "overwhelmed" by the support.
She said she was "excited" to see the completed work, which began in June on the 750-acre Site of Special Scientific Interest managed by charity Rockingham Forest Trust.
"We received overwhelming support from the local community and businesses in the immediate aftermath of the fire, so we know there are so many families looking forward to a visit this summer," said Ms Chadwick.
She thanked everyone who helped to raise thousands of pounds towards the replacement.
No-one has ever been charged in connection with the fire.
