Wicksteed Park celebrates centenary a year late due to Covid
One of the UK's oldest theme parks is finally getting to celebrate its 100th birthday after events were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.
Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire opened to the public as a free space in August 1921.
The park was the idea of the inventor and playground manufacturer Charles Wicksteed.
As part of its centenary celebrations, a regatta will be held in the park's lake at the weekend.
The attraction first hosted a boating event soon after opening 101 years ago.
Mr Wicksteed held the view that children, no matter how rich or poor, should have somewhere safe and fun to play outdoors.
In 1921, the philanthropist designed and installed some of his playground inventions, such as the Witch's Hat, and modern slides and swings.
But in 2020, the financial burden of maintaining the park, at a cost of £110,000 a month, had proved difficult to sustain.
Although the park was owned by a charitable trust, the trading company went into administration before being taken over by Wicksteed Trading Limited.
Entry to the 147-acre (59-hectare) park and its gardens is free, but visitors have to buy wristbands or tickets for the rides and attractions.
These include the classic carousel and a water chute, installed in 1926 and thought to be among the oldest in the world.
Away from the fairground rides, families can take a rowing boat across the lake, see meerkats pop up from their burrows, or simply enjoy a picnic in the grounds.
As well as the regatta on Saturday, a 1920s style ball will take place in September.
Rachel James, head of sales and marketing, said: "Despite having to postpone it (ball) due to Covid, we were committed to ensuring it would still go ahead, even if it is a year late.
"Charles Wicksteed fulfilled his dream of creating a free-to-enter public park, encouraging families to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle, and if he was alive today he would have been determined to overcome the difficulties created by Covid."
