Wicksteed Park celebrates centenary a year late due to Covid

Boaters on the rowing lake at Wicksteed Park, KetteringWicksteed Park
Wicksteed Park bills itself as the oldest theme park on the UK mainland

One of the UK's oldest theme parks is finally getting to celebrate its 100th birthday after events were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire opened to the public as a free space in August 1921.

The park was the idea of the inventor and playground manufacturer Charles Wicksteed.

As part of its centenary celebrations, a regatta will be held in the park's lake at the weekend.

The attraction first hosted a boating event soon after opening 101 years ago.

Mr Wicksteed held the view that children, no matter how rich or poor, should have somewhere safe and fun to play outdoors.

In 1921, the philanthropist designed and installed some of his playground inventions, such as the Witch's Hat, and modern slides and swings.

Wicksteed Park
The original Witch's Hat was one of many playground rides invented by Charles Wicksteed. It has been replaced by a much smaller version
Wicksteed Park
Inventor and park owner Charles Wicksteed in his car at the park

But in 2020, the financial burden of maintaining the park, at a cost of £110,000 a month, had proved difficult to sustain.

Although the park was owned by a charitable trust, the trading company went into administration before being taken over by Wicksteed Trading Limited.

Entry to the 147-acre (59-hectare) park and its gardens is free, but visitors have to buy wristbands or tickets for the rides and attractions.

Wicksteed Park
Wicksteed Park has been popular with families for 101 years
Wicksteed Park
Children playing in Wicksteed Park's paddling pool

These include the classic carousel and a water chute, installed in 1926 and thought to be among the oldest in the world.

Away from the fairground rides, families can take a rowing boat across the lake, see meerkats pop up from their burrows, or simply enjoy a picnic in the grounds.

Wicksteed Park
Formal gardens at Wicksteed Park

As well as the regatta on Saturday, a 1920s style ball will take place in September.

Rachel James, head of sales and marketing, said: "Despite having to postpone it (ball) due to Covid, we were committed to ensuring it would still go ahead, even if it is a year late.

"Charles Wicksteed fulfilled his dream of creating a free-to-enter public park, encouraging families to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle, and if he was alive today he would have been determined to overcome the difficulties created by Covid."

Wicksteed Park in Kettering claims to be the oldest theme park on the UK mainland

