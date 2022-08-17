Kettering care home rated inadequate for third time
A nursing home has been rated inadequate for a third consecutive time and will remain in special measures.
An inspection of Five Gables near Kettering, Northamptonshire, in June found "no significant improvement" since the previous checks in January.
A report said its management of records and medicines could put people at risk.
The home's managing director said she welcomed the feedback, that new managers had been put in place and "positive progress" was being made.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) warned enforcement action would be taken if improvements were not made, which could lead to the service being closed.
'Dignity and respect'
Head of inspection Natalie Reed said: "Medicine management needed urgent improvement, records weren't always completed, and staff didn't have the required information to ensure people received their medicines as prescribed, which could put people at risk.
"We found people weren't always treated with dignity and respect. Many people told us night staff were 'rough'. This was fed back to the manager who agreed to investigate these allegations."
The centre in Denford Road, Ringstead, is part of Benslow Care Homes and was about half full, with 21 elderly residents, when inspectors visited.
The report also noted residents were "mostly supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives", the environment had improved and visitors were made to feel welcome.
Managing director Teresa Shaw said: "The provider welcomes this feedback following a recent inspection - staff are working closely with the local authority and the CQC inspector to ensure service provision is robustly evidenced.
"There are new managers in place to assist with the ongoing phase of positive progress. Our residents tell us that they are happy living at Five Gables and they remain our first priority."
