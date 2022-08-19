Peterborough and Spalding police raids net £300k power tool suspects
- Published
Six people have been arrested in a series of raids by police investigating the theft of £300,000 worth of tools from a lorry.
The tools were stolen in the Brackmills area of Northampton in April 2021.
On Wednesday, 26 police officers from Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire raided properties in Spalding and Peterborough.
Six arrests were made, cash and power tools were recovered and a sword and a baton were seized.
Five men and a woman were detained from the properties across the two counties.
