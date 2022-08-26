Keanu Reeves visits Northamptonshire pub for dinner
The manager of a village pub said he had to "do a double take" when film star Keanu Reeves walked in.
The Matrix actor visited The Fox and Hounds at Charwelton in Northamptonshire on Wednesday.
The Canadian, 57, had been spotted around the county and also mingled with a bride and groom at their wedding at a hotel in Daventry.
Pub manager Danny Ricks said Reeves was "a lovely, down to earth guy" who was "really nice to everyone".
"He stood and took photos with customers and staff," he said.
"Just everything nice you would think about him was all true."
Reeves has starred in many hits including the John Wick franchise, Something's Gotta Give, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Point Break and the Bill & Ted comedies.
Mr Ricks said Reeves was joined by six others who were "discussing scripts" at the table.
"That's when I clocked it was him," he said.
"I had to a double-take when he first walked through the door.
"I thought 'that looks a lot like Keanu Reeves'."
The pub manager said Reeves ordered "a Caesar salad to start and then a falafel dish" and that himself and his colleague, Laura James, managed to "stay professional" until the end of the star's visit.
"We did manage to get a picture with him at the end," he said.
"He was absolutely lovely.
"It made everyone's evening."
