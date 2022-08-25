Northamptonshire M1 closure after seven vehicles crash

M1 near NorthamptonGoogle
Seven vehicles crashed at about midnight on the M1 in Northamptonshire

The M1 has been closed northbound in Northamptonshire after an accident involving seven vehicles.

It happened between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 15A for Towcester at about midnight.

The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours but two lanes southbound have reopened. National Highways said the northbound could be closed for some time.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Northamptonshire Police said three lorries, three cars and a van were involved in the incident.

A Nationals Highways spokesman said: "Due to the complex nature of the incident on the ongoing police investigation it is likely that it will take several hours before National Highways will be able to begin recovery, carriageway clearance and assess any damage to the road surface.

"The carriageway is expected to remain closed most of the morning."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Diversions have been put in place and these are listed on the National Highways website.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics