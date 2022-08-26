Three-vehicle crash closes A45 in Northamptonshire
- Published
A crash involving three vehicles has closed part of the A45 in Northamptonshire.
Police said it happened at about 05:45 BST and the road is closed in both directions between Braunston High Street and the A361.
Police described the crash as a "serious collision" and urged drivers to avoid the area as the road will remain closed "until further notice".
It is not yet known whether anyone was hurt in the accident.
⛔️ ROAD CLOSED ⛔️ #A45 between #Daventry and #Braunston due to a serious road traffic collision. @NorthantsSCIU are on scene carrying out investigation work.— Northants Road Crime Team (@Northants_RCT) August 26, 2022
The road will be closed for sometime, so please avoid the area and find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/monle1HSbN
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk