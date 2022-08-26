Three-vehicle crash closes A45 in Northamptonshire

A stretch of the A45 is closed between Braunston and Daventry

A crash involving three vehicles has closed part of the A45 in Northamptonshire.

Police said it happened at about 05:45 BST and the road is closed in both directions between Braunston High Street and the A361.

Police described the crash as a "serious collision" and urged drivers to avoid the area as the road will remain closed "until further notice".

It is not yet known whether anyone was hurt in the accident.

