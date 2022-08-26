Sergiu Boianjiu guilty of Wellingborough rape and attempted murder
A convicted killer has been found guilty of the "evil and depraved" rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.
Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, of Melton Road North in Wellingborough attacked the woman as she walked home in the Northamptonshire town in February.
During his trial, Northampton Crown Court heard he was jailed in 2009 for murdering his girlfriend in Moldova.
Boianjiu will be sentenced at a later date.
The Moldovan national, who came to Britain after serving 10 years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV as he raped and then repeatedly stamped on the head of a young woman when she was lying defenceless on the ground.
The court heard she was left in hospital with a bleed on the brain.
He was found not guilty of a second charge of rape, having already admitted attempted rape.
Adjourning the case, Judge David Herbert QC said: "I will have to consider the imposition of a life sentence in your case given the seriousness of the offences you have been convicted of, and your previous conviction for murder."
