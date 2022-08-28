Cambridgeshire: A14 near Bar Hill reopens after four-hour closure

Traffic at a standstill on the A14Steve Gilham
The A14 is shut westbound between J31 for the Girton Interchange and J25 for Bar Hill

Part of the A14 and the M1 in Cambridgeshire were closed for four hours due to a serious crash, National Highways said.

The A14 was shut westbound between J31 for the Girton Interchange and J25 for Bar Hill after the collision at about 11:00 BST.

National Highways said the northbound M11 at the J13 Coton Interchange was also closed.

The road reopened at about 15:00 but delays in the area remain.

Steve Gilham
Emergency services are at the scene
Steve Gilham
The northbound M11 is shut at Madingley with traffic tailing back south of the A603 junction

