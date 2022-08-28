Cambridgeshire: A14 near Bar Hill reopens after four-hour closure
Part of the A14 and the M1 in Cambridgeshire were closed for four hours due to a serious crash, National Highways said.
The A14 was shut westbound between J31 for the Girton Interchange and J25 for Bar Hill after the collision at about 11:00 BST.
National Highways said the northbound M11 at the J13 Coton Interchange was also closed.
The road reopened at about 15:00 but delays in the area remain.
