Man dies in three-vehicle crash on A45 in Northamptonshire

A45 between Braunston and DaventryGoogle
A stretch of the A45 was closed between Braunston and Daventry

A 19-year-old man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed part of the A45 in Northamptonshire.

A blue Citroen C3 travelling towards Daventry was in collision with a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver Audi A4 travelling from Braunston.

It happened at about 05:45 BST on Friday and the driver of the Citroen died at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police has called for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.

The road between Braunston High Street and the A361 was closed in both directions for several hours.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics