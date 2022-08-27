Man dies in three-vehicle crash on A45 in Northamptonshire
A 19-year-old man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed part of the A45 in Northamptonshire.
A blue Citroen C3 travelling towards Daventry was in collision with a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver Audi A4 travelling from Braunston.
It happened at about 05:45 BST on Friday and the driver of the Citroen died at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police has called for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.
The road between Braunston High Street and the A361 was closed in both directions for several hours.
