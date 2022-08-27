Bikers mark third anniversary of Harry Dunn's death
A band of bikers have held a "rev-off" in memory of a teenager who died in a crash outside US military base on the third anniversary of his death.
Harry Dunn, 19, was killed near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019, when it is alleged a car driven by Anne Sacoolas hit his motorbike.
The US national later left the country, claiming diplomatic immunity.
Riders who gathered outside the US Embassy in London were told "Harry will not be forgotten".
Mr Dunn's death on 27 August sparked a transatlantic diplomatic row.
It is alleged Ms Sacoolas's car struck his motorbike just after she left the base. It has been said the car was driving on the right side of the road when it should have been on the left under the UK's Highway Code.
She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration following the crash, because her husband Jonathan worked for a US intelligence agency at the base. They then both left the UK.
Ms Sacoolas is yet to face a criminal court. She was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in January, but days before her appearance, the Crown Prosecution Service said the hearing had been "vacated".
At Saturday's event in London, where prayers were also said, organiser Steven Baird said: "People who come to our country should obey our laws.
"They can not and should not get out of our country while disobeying our laws."
Mr Dunn's friend Chelsea Wilson, 24, said the gathering would be "right up his alley" because he loved his bikes.
"It is important to just remember him," she said.
"We need to keep the momentum up. We are not going to go away. We are very much still here and supporting the cause."
The family's spokesman Radd Seiger said they were encouraging people to light candles in memory of the teenager at 20:00 BST.
Through Mr Seiger, they issued a statement which said the anniversary was "a terribly sad day but not sadder than any other day that his family have to endure".
"We all miss him terribly, he was a giant of a man with an even bigger and warmer personality who cared so much about others," it read.
Mr Seiger added that Harry's family wanted to thank people around the world for their continuing support.
"We continue to be overwhelmed daily by messages of love and support from all over the globe and each and every one honestly gives them the strength to carry on," he said.
The CPS has said there is no further update on the case.