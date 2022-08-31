Althorp flag at half mast for 25th anniversary of Diana's death
- Published
The flag at the family home of Diana, Princess of Wales, has been lowered to half mast 25 years on from her death.
Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother, posted a photo of the flagpole at Althorp on social media.
The princess died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997 and is buried on an island in an ornamental lake at the Northamptonshire estate.
Last week, the Duke of Sussex said he would "share the spirit" of his mother with his family on the anniversary.
August 31, 2022
Speaking after a fundraising polo match for his charity Sentebale, named in memory of his mother, Prince Harry said: "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it."
He said he wished his family and his children "could have met" his mother.
"Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots," he said.
Tessy Ojo, chief executive officer of The Diana Award, a charity which works to empower young people, said: "Her ability to connect with people though kindness and compassion is one of her most significant legacies.
"She left a mark on all our lives.
"I can only imagine how immensely proud she would be of the tens of thousands of young people from across the world who are continuing her legacy."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk