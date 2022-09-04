Motorcyclist killed in crash involving ambulance near Althorp
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash involving an ambulance, police said.
Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened at about 18:00 BST on the A428 near Althorp.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man from Northampton, died at the scene.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.
