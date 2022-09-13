Hardingstone's Platinum Jubilee mural to mark Queen's death
A mural that was created to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be updated to commemorate her life.
The artwork on a 70m (229ft) long wall at Hardingstone Recreation Ground in Northamptonshire was due to be completed this week.
A new section will be dedicated to "commemorating the Queen's death and looking forward to the future", project coordinator Hilary Wilson said.
"It will round off her wonderful life in a tribute to her," she added.
The project, being led by St Edmund's Church on behalf of Hardingstone Organisations Together, has been described as a "legacy artwork".
Ms Wilson said more than 100 people had been involved in creating it.
"It's a collaborative project by all the groups in the village to celebrate the Queen," she said.
"There is 10m (33ft) for each decade of her reign and it's all what people remember from that time.
"It's very colourful and it was quite an ugly breezeblock wall before, so I think most people are happy we've done it."
Ms Wilson said the new section would "celebrate all the amazing things that happened" throughout the Queen's life.
"Then we will add all of our hopes and aspirations for the future," she said.
Ms Wilson said a completion celebration would take place on 25 September and everyone that had participated in the creation would be invited to sign their name along the bottom.
