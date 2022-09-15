Where to watch the Queen's funeral in Northamptonshire Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Google Image caption, The Savoy Cinema in Corby will be screening the funeral

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 BST on Monday, 19 September, and will be broadcast live on BBC television and the iPlayer, with updates on the BBC news website.

Where can I watch the Queen's funeral in Northamptonshire?

North Northamptonshire Council said there were no plans for the authority to screen the funeral. West Northamptonshire Council has yet to respond.

However, The Savoy Cinema in Corby and The Arc Cinema in Daventry will be showing the ceremony.

How will transport in Northamptonshire be affected?

East Midlands Railway said it would be running its full timetable and providing as many seats as possible.

London Northwestern Railway said it had made changes to help increase capacity on trains.

London North Eastern Railway said it was working to provide as many seats and services as possible to enable people to pay their respects.

What will be closed in Northamptonshire for the funeral?

Council-owned leisure facilities will be closed as well as libraries. Bin collections will be running as usual, although some garden and food waste collections will not take place in the Daventry area. All household waste and recycling centres will shut.

How will health services in Northamptonshire be affected?

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs community services, said it would reschedule "all routine clinics and appointments", but all out-of-hours services would be available for emergencies or concerns.

Is there a book of condolence in Northamptonshire?

As well as the national book of condolence, there are also physical books at the Northampton Guildhall, The Forum in Towcester and Lodge Road in Daventry. Books can also be found at council offices in Corby, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough.

There are also books in many churches and community venues across the county.