Queen Elizabeth II: 'Extraordinary' monarch remembered at service

Commemoration service at All Saints Church in NorthamptonBen Schofield/BBC
Politicians, faith leaders and charity workers took part in a service at All Saints Church in Northampton

Politicians, faith leaders and charity workers have taken part in a special commemoration service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Readings, prayer and hymns, as well as tributes from different faith groups, were heard at All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday.

It was organised by the Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, Commander James Saunders Watson.

He said "the service couldn't have gone better".

"It was wonderful to have the representations of the faiths being able to speak and to have that moment as thanks, of remembrance," he said.

"One just thinks what an extraordinary person her late Majesty was, [with] the devotion, [and] the love she gave to us as citizens."

Ben Schofield/BBC
The service was organised by the Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, Commander James Saunders Watson

